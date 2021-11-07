Digital learning is evolving fast, and it is not slowing down any time soon. The stance for the future is motivating in terms of what is possible. As an authority the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority wants to ensure that Further and Higher Education Institutions are confident and skilled in using digital technology to support their teaching and adapted pedagogy; leadership; collaboration and the sharing of good practice and innovative teaching methods.

Raising the quality and inclusiveness of education and training systems and the provision of digital skills for all during the digital and green transitions is of strategic importance for Malta and the EU. Introducing technology to reform education is essential to advance certain development stages. Technology is available to serve education. The responsibility to make the most out of technology for education lies with us as regulators, policymakers, providers, teachers, educators, and parents.

On Wednesday, October 27, the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority organised a webinar to launch the Guidelines on Quality Assurance for Online Learning Providers in Malta.

The guidelines were prepared as part of the National Vocational Education and Training Teams Project to support the implementation of EU VET tools. The aim is to guide Further and Higher Education Institutions to ensure quality provision of online education. The guidelines were developed following the deployment of an online survey to investigate the implementation of online courses and programmes quality assurance measures in Further and Higher Education in Malta. The publication is a result of collaboration among many individuals and institutions.

These guidelines address eight domains relevant to quality assurance in online learning programmes, and they are adapted to reflect the Maltese context of large and smaller further and higher education institutions and the local education sector:

• Domain 1. Leadership and Management

• Domain 2. Staffing Profile and Professional Development

• Domain 3. Review and Improvement

• Domain 4. Resources

• Domain 5. Student Information, Experience, and Support

• Domain 6. Assessment and Integrity

• Domain 7. Learning Outcomes

• Domain 8. Curriculum Design

The Guidelines for Quality Assurance for Online Learning Providers in Malta publication is accessible online at https://mfhea.mt/qa-publications/. For more details visit www.mfhea.mt.