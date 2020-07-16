Theatre-goers feeling a little short of Shakespeare may soon find a bit more entertainment back in their lives, as the publication on Thursday of new health and safety guidelines for the reopening of theatres post-COVID 19 brought venues one step closer to welcoming patrons once again.

The guidelines, published by the Arts Ministry in collaboration with Arts Council Malta, are meant to provide a safe working environment for cast and crew, put the minds of audiences to rest, while keeping productions financially viable.

“These guidelines shall ensure that our theatres adopt the adequate mechanisms to control the risks of exposure of COVID-19,” Arts Minister Jose Herrera said, adding that the ministry had kept close contact with artists to ensure the guidelines balanced the safeguarding of health with the economic viability of theatres.

In a joint effort, the Arts Council and the ministry have set up a COVID-19 Transition Arts Advisory Group to monitor the transition while keeping operations running smoothly and keeping people safe.

The guidelines

Producers will be assuming responsibility for the welfare of performers and crews, and all other staff, including contractors and delivery persons, as well as the audience.

To safeguard the safety of audiences before the show, productions are being asked to:

* Offer the possibility of online or cashless payment and sanitise payment portals frequently;

* Consider the introduction of self-scanning ticket structures;

* Make the procedures to be followed visible at the entrance of the premises;

* Have visible markings indicating two-metre distances between audience members in queues, both outside and inside the premises and including restrooms;

* Ensure adequate measures are taken for proper ventilation;

* Stop the use of hand-dryers in bathrooms;

* Adjust air conditioning units for more ventilation and avoid recirculated air conditioning.

* Air conditioning flaps should be directed towards the ceiling and filters should be cleaned well and maintained;

* Doors and windows must be kept open for at least one hour before the show starts and one hour after the show ends;

*Encourage the audience to wear masks or visors at all times inside indoor theatres and while queuing at outdoor theatres;

* Have the right to refuse entry to patrons who are visibly unwell or have respiratory symptoms;

* Have temperature checks at the door and deny entry to persons with a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius or higher;

* Have easily accessible hand sanitisers with an appropriate 70% alcohol hand rub at the entrance of the premises and ensure that all persons sanitise their hands prior to entry;

* Regulate entry and adopt crowd management measures;

* Keep record of the contact information (name and a phone number) of at least one person per group;

* Printed programmes must not be distributed.

* During the show venues must make sure groups are not made up of more than six people and keep two seats free between each group. There will be no limit of how many people may attend the show as long as this rule is followed;

* After the show theatres must keep the contact information of at least one person per party for up to 28 days after the end of the performance run.;

* The common and seating areas must also be cleaned and disinfected after every show.

Guidelines for performers and crew members

* Be made aware that they must follow the guidelines;

* Keep a record of every person present at a rehearsal and performance;

*Disinfect the rehearsal and performance space before and after use:

*Disinfect props, costumes and equipment before and after use;

*Use digital copies of scripts and documents wherever possible;

*Cast members should not share makeup equipment;

* Workers who are sick must stay home and get tested for COVID-19. They may only return to work after symptoms have subsided and a swab test results negative;

* Apply social distancing on stage wherever possible, however, close contact will be permitted to preserve the artistic integrity of the work;

* Performers must be responsible for their own instruments and instruments cannot be shared;

* Performers should wear masks or visors while not rehearsing and performing;

* Performers should sanitise their hands before and after rehearsal or performance;

* Producers must provide easily accessible hand sanitisers with a 70% alcohol hand-rub;

* Crew and ushers must wear masks or visors while on the premises for production meetings, rehearsals and performances;

* Crew and ushers must sanitise their hands before and after a rehearsal or performance or any meeting:

* Production meetings to allow for 2m social distancing between attendees;

* Additional persons beyond necessary staff, performers and crew should not be allowed on the premises during rehearsals or shows;

* The number of workers attending to deliveries and contractors should be minimised as much as possible and must follow the same guidelines listed for crew members;

* There is no limit to the number of crew and artists that can participate in a show if these guidelines are respected.