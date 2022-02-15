Tree planting projects in the Maltese islands will soon have to be in line with guidelines and recommendations launched for public consultation on Tuesday.

The "Guidelines for Good afforestation Practices for the Maltese Islands" provide points for successful and functional tree-planting projects in natural, rural, and urban environments.

They highlight the process of how to address an afforestation project - from concept, implementation and long-term management.

The consultation process was announced by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and ERA acting CEO Kevin Mercieca in Buskett.

Farrugia first announced the guidelines in December.

The launch comes a week after Times of Malta reported how several truckloads of debris have been dumped at the Miżieb woodlands as part of a “tree-planting project” run by hunters.

Farrugia said it is important to not only implement afforestation projects, but to also properly maintain them.

“These afforestation projects and their upkeep for the further greening of the islands will also enhance the environment and create more spaces for the enjoyment and benefit of the public,” he said.

The guidelines, he said, provide direction through practical pointers, recommendations and a checklist of general codes of good practice to enable successful tree-planting initiatives in areas such as bare land, reafforestation of areas previously covered with trees and habitat restoration to assist in the recovery of an ecosystem.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia during the launch of draft guidelines for afforestation projects. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The guidelines also encourage ownership and long-term maintenance of afforestation projects, and support the implementation of the National Trees and Woodland Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2030.

What do the guidelines recommend?

The guidelines should be consulted at the planning and implementation stages of any planting initiative and landscaping project associated with afforestation, reafforestation, and restoration processes.

They call for the appointment of a project manager who would be in charge of the project from the beginning to post-planting and site maintenance.

They say a "clear goal" must first be identified to ensure a successful planting project.

Before any planting takes place, the selected site will be assessed to take note of which trees and shrubs are suitable to grow in the area.

A permit must be obtained if any sites fall in protected areas and include interventions on protected trees and shrubs. An environmental permit will also be required if there are plans to remove invasive alien species or collect seeds or cuttings from protected trees and shrubs.

The guidelines call for the setting up of a monitoring programme to ensure the afforestation project is properly maintained, and that trees and shrubs undergo the necessary aftercare, such as watering, weeding, pruning and disease control.

The guidelines also state what should be done to dead trees or shrubs.

Dead trees found in the first five years of the project should be replaced unless they are in natural areas where restoration is prioritised. In that case, they should be left in situ since they would provide a resource for certain species and contribute to the organic matter in the soil.

The public can submit feedback on the draft guidelines to era.policy@era.org.mt up to March 29.