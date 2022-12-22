The government has launched a series of guidelines about pest control for five top crops in Malta - tomatoes, potatoes, olives, grapes and strawberries.
Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo, who launched the Integrated Pest Management guidelines at a press conference on Thursday, said the recommendations form part of the €2 million AGRIHUB project, launched in 2020.
The IPM, he said, ensured pest control with minimal impact on the environment.
The guidelines can be found here.
