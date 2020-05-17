For decades we have been discussing the role of teaching and learning in education. Many times, we adopt a dual strategy glorifying one over the other. Expert advice and international policy documents continually push for innovation, especially to change educational institutions from teaching to learning organisations.

In this proposed educational context, schools need to renovate their pedagogy, educators adopt new roles, students take over more responsibility of their education and parents are expected to become aware of the new context and provide support. Yet very little progress took place along these lines, as everyone kept entrenched in the models of education we are accustomed with, and most being reluctant to leave the comfort of the status quo.

The COVID-19 situation challenged all this. School-based education is not possible, while technology-mediated modes of teaching and learning are the sole option at the moment. Teachers have been forced to move from ‘the sage on the stage’ to ‘the guide by the side’. Students are compelled to take a more active role in managing their educational experience capitalising on their (self) learning skills and digital competences. Parents are groping with the new reality of home-teaching and learning while trying to understand and adapt to the new roles.

The COVID-19 situation has enforced on us an educational scenario we have continually put aside and that we should have invested more in – moving from a pedagogy based solely on teaching to one focussed more on learning. While in the past we defined pedagogy as the ‘art and science of teaching’, in the digital era a more etymological meaning is adopted – ‘guiding to learn’. The teacher’s role is to organise and manage the learning context (in class and beyond). And while students take heed of their teachers’ guidance, they should invest much more in learning to learn.

At the moment, many students are not engaging with current remedial online support provided by teachers because of lack of interest or skill arising from their psychological dependence on teachers to learn. Students need to be guided to develop learning management competences and attitudes, even if this demands challenging the current culture of dependence.

COVID-19 has pushed us to use technology to support our established models – a curriculum based on teaching. We rushed to identify digital tools that mediate online teaching, record our lectures, organise large-group live meetings and facilitate classroom-based assessment.

This is a good start, making us feel more comfortable with using technology in our current professional practice. But we need to use this as a point of departure to our new endeavours.

Can we think of an educational experience based more on learning?

Can we have a curriculum based on learning, merging curriculum entitlement with the learning outcomes framework?

Can we think of a curriculum based on learning activities instead of lessons? And lessons being one form of a learning activity?

Let’s hope that the COVID-19 situation has inspired more of us to adopt a guiding role in education

We need to think of a curriculum based on activities with focussed learning outcomes rather than chunking curriculum content according to established time slots. Is it possible to use learning-management platforms to develop a curriculum based on seamless learning where class learning is extended beyond class and home-based learning integrated in class?

And what about exploiting technology to promote different modes of assessment?

Do teachers need training in designing technology-enhanced learning to complement their competences in lesson development?

For a number of us, COVID-19 has just strengthened their entrenched position – there is no teaching (and learning) in the absence of the classroom. We are determined to go back to class, scrap all that has been done during this period and continue as before.

But COVID-19 has forced many of us to think differently about technology by changing our attitude. We are realising that technology has different potential uses in teaching and learning.

Those who were apprehensive about it were forced to use it and, as a result, felt more comfortable and in control.

Many have been challenged to open up to innovation and change – becoming conscious that there is a need for change across a range of situations and scenarios.

The current situation has developed in these the drive to do something, start learning to change and commit themselves more for changing to learn. They have realised the role of technology in promoting different modes of learning – learning through instruction, exploration, collaboration, designing and reflection.

More than a technological enterprise, the current situation challenges our epistemological and pedagogical conceptions.

What do we mean by knowledge and how is it acquired?

How can we organise the educational context to guide others to learn?

Where and what do we need to change?

Do we need to adopt new attitudes and practices?

Let’s hope that the COVID-19 situation has inspired more of us to adopt a guiding role in education and that technology can mediate, enhance and possibly transform the learning experience.

Let’s also hope that we realise the need to use technology to promote different modes of learning and organise better the teaching-learning context.

But most importantly, let’s hope we have been provoked to revisit and redefine our educational priorities identifying better which knowledge, attitudes, skills and beliefs should be the key outcomes of the formal educational process.

Philip Bonanno, senior lecturer in technology-enhanced learning, University of Malta