Ħamrun Spartan have appointed Guido Ugolotti as their new technical director, the Premier League club announced.

The 63-year-old has reached an agreement with the Malta champions to take over the new role and his appointment was confirmed on Friday.

“Hamrun Spartans proudly announce the appointment of Mr. Guido Ugolotti as the Club Techncial Director,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“A key responsibility of Mr. Ugolotti is to improve the technical level of our senior squad. This role will extend to the Academy where he will contribute to identify, protect and develop talented young players.”

Ugolotti is not a new face for Maltese football as the veteran coach has already had a stint in the Maltese Premier League with Floriana FC.

