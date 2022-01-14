Ħamrun Spartan are set to appoint Guido Ugolotti as their new technical director on Monday, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 63-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with the Malta champions to take over the new role and his appointment is expected to be finalised on Monday.

Ugolotti is not a new face for Maltese football as the veteran coach has already had a stint in the Maltese Premier League with Floriana FC.

In fact, the former AS Roma forward was named as coach of Floriana FC in season 2018-19 when he replaced Luis Oliveira as first-team coach and managed to steer the Greens to Premier League salvation that campaign.

