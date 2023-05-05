Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Matthew Guillaumier and Jade Flask, of Swieqi United, were named as MFA Footballers of the Year during the local governing body of football’s gala awards held at the Dolmen Hotel on Friday night.

For Guillaumier and Flask, this was their second major individual success this season after they were also voted as the best players in the men’s and women’s competitions, respectively, during the Malta Football Players Awards earlier this week.

Guillaumier secured a convincing victory in the men’s category as the Malta midfielder collected 106 votes. He finished clearly ahead of Birkirkara midfielder Yannik Yankam who collected 38 votes while Guillaumier’s team-mate at Ħamrun Spartans, Steve Borg, placed third with 28 votes.

For Guillaumier, this was his second success as the Player of the Year award in his career after he had landed the prestigious award in season 2020-21.

