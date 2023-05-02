Ħamrun Spartans and Malta midfielder Matthew Guillaumier, and Jade Flask, the Swieqi United and Malta women’s team forward, won the most prestigious honours at the MFPA Awards 2023 after being named MFPA Men’s and Women’s Best Player respectively.

As the curtains fall on the 2022-23 domestic football season, the Malta Football Players Association once again honoured the outstanding performers during the annual Awards night, held on Monday night at Sky Club.

Guillaumier’s nomination as the MFPA Best Player caps another brilliant season during which the 25-year-old consolidated his reputation as one of the best midfielders in the country with his consistent performances in Ħamrun Spartans’ march to the BOV Premier League title.

Guillaumier collected the highest number of votes from his peers ahead of Balzan playmaker Angel Torres and Ħamrun Spartans’ team-mate Emerson Marcelina.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt