VELEZ MOSTAR 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Guillaumier 30

Velez Mostar

S. Bogdanovic, A. Dejanovic, S. Zeljkovic, F. Ikic, A. Pavic (58 D. Panteljic), D. Hasanovic (58 J. Blagojevic), S. Radovac, E. Halilovic, M. Cosic, N. Haskic, N. Andusic (80 A. Dzankovic).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, S. Borg, R. Camenzuli, M. Guillaumier, R. Prsa, J. Corbalan, Dodo (85 Ederson), E. Mashike (73 I. Nedeljkovic), Jonny (63 M. Souwe).

Referee: Andrew Davey (Northern Ireland)

Yellow cards: Cosic, Haskic.

Ħamrun Spartans’ impressive run in the UEFA Conference League continued on Thursday when they stunned Bosnia Herzegovina giants Velez Mostar 1-0 to take a significant advantage ahead of next week’s second leg.

Matthew Guillauimier was the Ħamrun Spartans’ hero as the Malta midfielder tucked home the all-important goal after 30 minutes of play to put the Spartans within sight of a historic qualification to the third qualifying round of UEFA’s club competition.

It was a marvellous performance from the Spartans who looked in control right from the outset as they bossed proceedings and had they been more precise in the final third could have returned home with a bigger margin.

