Matthew Guillaumier has made no secret of his ambition to reach higher objectives in his career after the Ħamrun Spartans midfielder on Friday was declared as the 2023 MFA Player of the Year.

It was a deserved honour for the 25-year-old midfielder who enjoyed an impressive campaign with Ħamrun Spartans.

He played a key role in helping the team to a record run in the UEFA Conference League, where they reached the Play Off Round, before going on to win the Premier League title for a ninth time with a record margin of 19 points over their nearest rivals.

For Guillaumier this was the second time he inscribed his name on the prestigious trophy after his success in 2021.

“I am really happy to have won the Player of the Year award for the second time in my career,” Guillaumier told the Times of Malta at the end of the presentation ceremony.

