Matthew Guillaumier was voted as the Player of the Year for season 2020-21.

The Malta international midfielder played a key role to help the Spartans win their first league title after an absence of 30 years.

This was the first time that Guillaumier has won this prestigious award and he succeeds Gżira United Steve Borg, who won this top accolade for last season.

