A winning weekend for both Zach Muscat and Matthew Guillaumier as the two Malta internationals helped Boavista and Stal Mielec respectively clinch three important points.

Muscat was in the starting formation for Farense as they secured an impressive 3-1 win over Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight.

The Malta international played a full game during which he registered 12 clearances, 1 interception, 1 tackle while winning six of his 9 duels (both ground and aerial).

