FLORIANA 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Guillaumier 65

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6.5 (73 M. Veselji), O. El Hasni-6, U. Arias-6.5, M. Garcia-5.5 (73 C. Zammit Lonardelli), L. De Grazia-6 (76 L. Accarino), A. Melunovic-6, E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-6.5, S. Osestad-6 (73 L. Trillo), A. Garzia-6.

ĦAMRUN

H. Bonello-6, Ederson-6.5, M. Guillaumier-6.5, E. Mashike-6.5 (85 K. Holmberg), R. Prsa-6 (71 J. Mbong), R. Callegari-6, O. Bjelicic-7, J. Corbalan-5.5, Jonny-5.5 (76 Dodo), E. Marcelina-6, R. Camenzuli-6.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Bonello, Melunovic, Jonny, Arias, Bjelicic, Garcia.

BOV Player of the Match: Matthew Guillaumier (Ħamrun)

Matthew Guillaumier was the hero for Ħamrun Spartans as he scored the only goal in a narrow win over Floriana.

The Spartans thus march on towards a ninth championship in the history of the club as they registered a sixteenth win from eighteen matches.

Floriana, on the other hand, suffered a second defeat in three matches to remain in a mid-table position. However, their performance was definitely an improvement over their recent outings.

