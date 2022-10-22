ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Montebello 25 pen; Guillaumier 82

MOSTA 1

Ememe 60

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

P. Sanchez-6.5, S. Borg-6, M. Guillaumier-6.5, L. Montebello-6 (63 Dodo), V. Ribeiro-6.5 (87 S. Attard), Eder-6, O. Bjelicic-6 (70 M. Fedele), J. Corbalan-6, Jonny-6 (63 E. Mashike), E. Marcelina-6, R. Camenzuli-6.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6, R. Briffa-6 (65 G. Sciberras), C. Ememe-6.5, D. Bonnici-6 (83 J. Nsumoh), C. Failla-6.5, B. Diarra-6.5, J. Akrong-6, G. Acheampong-6, S. Kingue, J. Vassallo-6, Z. Brincat-6.5 (83 V. Mbata).

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards: Montbello, Ememe.

BOV Player of the Match: Christ Ememe (Mosta).

A late strike by Matthew Guillaumier enabled Ħamrun Spartans to return to winning ways, defeating Mosta by the odd goal in three.

Ħamrun, therefore, made sure of retaining sole leadership in the BOV Premier League table.

It was no easy match for the Spartans as Mosta, who were coming from an impressive 3-1 win over Valletta, were eager to repeat their fine performance.

Mosta had three changes from their previous outing as Jacob Akrong, Steve Kingue and Zachary Brincat were handed a start.

Ħamrun, on the other hand, had goalkeeper Pablo Sanchez in goal while Ederson, Luke Montebello and Vinicius De Freitas were all named in the starting line-up.

