Leaders Ħamrun Spartans left it till late to beat Marsaxlokk as a goal three minutes into added time handed them another three points to add more to the gap at the top of the table.

The dramatic win puts them nine points clear of Gżira United and ten ahead of Hibernians but the Paolites have a game in hand against Valletta.

Although Ħamrun enjoyed more possession, and also created more chances, Marsaxlokk had their fair share of scoring opportunities and definitely deserved something more from this game.

They remain fourth from bottom but this performance should fill the Southseasiders with confidence.

