A passenger plane travelling to Bahrain was diverted to Malta on Monday afternoon due to a medical emergency.

The Gulf Air flight, which left from Casablanca in Morocco this morning, had already flown over Malta as it crossed the Mediterranean Sea when it turned back.

The flight to Bahrain was diverted to Malta after medical emergency. Photo: Flight Radar

The flight landed at the Malta International Airport just after 1pm. An ambulance was on the apron to transfer the passenger to Mater Dei Hospital.

An ambulance was deployed to the Malta Internal Airport to transfer a patient to Mater Dei Hospital. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

There are no details regarding the condition of the passenger.