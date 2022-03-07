Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick recognised the gulf between the Red Devils and Premier League leaders Manchester City after doubles from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez inflicted a 4-1 derby defeat on Sunday.

City re-established a six-point lead at the top of the table over Liverpool and opened up a 22-point advantage over United, whose chances of just qualifying for the Champions League next season are fading fast.

Rangnick’s men now trail Arsenal, who also have three games in hand, by a point in fourth.

“It is a difficult game that shows we have a long way to go to close that gap,” said the German.

“Everyone knows how good they are. They are one of the top teams in the world and there is a gap between the two teams.”

