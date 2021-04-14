A gun salute for Prince Philip will be fired across Grand Harbour on Saturday, just before the burial service starts at Windsor Castle.

The activity, at noon, will be held by the Wirt Artna Foundation and the Malta Tourism Authority using the saluting guns at the Upper Barrakka.

It will be a nine-gun salute, one for each decade of the Duke of Edinburgh's life, although he just missed becoming a centenarian, foundation head Mario Farrugia said.

Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99, knew Grand Harbour well as an officer of the Royal Navy.

He was last at the Upper Barrakka in 2007 when, at his suggestion, the royal couple came to Malta to celebrate their 60th anniversary while on their way to Uganda for a Commonwealth summit.

The Queen and Philip lived in Malta in the early years of their 73-year marriage.

At the Upper Barrakka they planted a commemorative tree and hosted a party for couples who, like them, were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.