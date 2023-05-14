Manchester City closed in on retaining the Premier League title as Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 3-0 win on Sunday that kept Everton looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle.

Pep Guardiola’s men move four points clear of Arsenal, who are in action later at home to Brighton, with three games remaining for both sides.

City’s superior goal difference means five points from their remaining matches will likely be enough for a fifth title in six seasons.

Everton remain just one point outside the relegation zone and could slip into the bottom three if Leicester beat Liverpool on Monday.

By contrast to the Toffees’ troubles, City are still well on course for a treble and could afford the luxury of an afternoon off for some of their stars ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final, second leg against Real Madrid.

