Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan admitted on Monday he did not have the stamina to keep up with “party machine” teammate Jack Grealish after his side celebrated claiming the treble.

Speaking upon his return to the German national team ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly clash with Columbia in home town Gelsenkirchen, Gundogan said the 27-year-old Englishman’s antics did not come as a surprise.

“You’ve all seen what a party machine Jack is,” Gundogan told a press conference in Frankfurt.

“It wasn’t surprising to me. He put everyone on his back and just carried us along.”

The 32-year-old former Borussia Dortmund player added: “I can’t manage two nights in a row. I needed a little break and a rest.”

