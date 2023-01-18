French club Lyon were ordered by FIFA to compensate former player Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir for an effective pay cut during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old hailed the ruling as a guarantee of financial security for all female players, in an open letter published in The Players’ Tribune.

Global players’ union FIFPro also hailed what they called “a landmark ruling”, the results of which FIFA published in full on Tuesday.

Lyon, record eight-time Women’s Champions League winners, put Gunnarsdottir on maternity leave in 2021.

FIFA said clubs must pay pregnant players their full salary and ruled against Lyon.

Gunnarsdottir joined from Wolfsburg in 2020. She helped Lyon win the French title and also scored in their Champions League final win over Wolfsburg.

