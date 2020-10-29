Arsenal started their Europa League with a winning start – even though they did it the hard way, having to come from behind to beat Rapid Wien with goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They will be looking to bag another three points – with less sweat – when they host Irish side Dundalk at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, October 29.

The same cannot be said for their Premier League campaign. Last weekend, Mikel Arteta’s side suffered yet another defeat against Leicester – and they are under pressure, having won three games from their last six outings.

Arsenal have a difficult trip this weekend, when they travel to Old Trafford to meet Manchester United. This means that Arteta might not field his strongest team against Dundalk – however, only a victory against Filippo Giovagnoli’s side will prepare the Gunners in the best way possible to face the Red Devils.

For Arsenal, defender Luiz is still in doubt, after he had to be brought off just after half-time in last weekend’s defeat to Leicester. Willian is also doubtful, having missed the last two games due to injury. Alexandre Lacazette is in fine form, having score three goals in four games, and is a candidate in the line-up.

Dundalk’s first game in the Europa League was a two-one home loss to Molde. Dundalk are possibly the weaker side in Group B – and it’s only the second time in their history that they have qualified for the Europa League group stages.

Moreover, it’s the first time in their history that they face Arsenal. And that alone makes it a historic occasion. They will be relying on Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy – who has five goals in 19 games to his name – to find Arsenal’s net. But it will be an uphill struggle for the Irish side to take one point from this game – let alone the full three points.

