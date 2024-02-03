The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be accompanied with electric guitars as it cranks up its volume to perform the music of legendary rock band Guns n' Roses.

'A Symphony to the Jungle' will feature 20 of the greatest hits of the American band at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Saturday, February 17.

The catalogue will include hits like Welcome To The Jungle, Don’t Cry and Sweet Child O’ Mine.

An 80-piece orchestra under the direction of Maestro Aurelio Belli will accompany four of Malta’s top local singers: Mikaela Attard, Moira Stafrace, Kersten Graham and Yorika Attard.

Also, during the past few months, promoters Raw Not War Entertainment held an audition to source another singer among the public to perform on the night. Andre Portelli will also join the ensemble.

Tickets for the show, which will run over more than 90 minutes, can be selected seated or standing.

The show will be accompanied by a lights and video projection, and the voiceover of Jules Christian.

The song catalogue and the name of the event have been licensed by Universal Music Publishing & Warner Music Group.

Tickets can be purchased from www.showshappening.com, and additional information can be found on www.rawnotwarentertainment.com.