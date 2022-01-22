GUDJA UNITED 1

Gusman 23

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-6.5; M. Muchardi-7, A. Friggieri-6 (75 H. Vella), R. Soares-6 (43 N. Micallef-6), T. Gusman-6.5 (58 N. Dzalamidze-5), L. Cremona-5 (46 J Arthur-5), G. Mensah-5, A. Selemani-5, N. Tabone-6, J, Bolanos-6, M, Dias-6.

SLIEMA WANDERERS

D. Cassar (6 T. Aquilina-6.5); R. Schavi, R. Kisil-5 (46 J, Goncalves-5), E. Agius-6.5 (78 M. Scerri), D. Holla-6.5, M. Piciollo-5 (62 V. Berisha), Y. Uchida-6 (46 K. Shaw-6), O. Bethancourt-6.5, J, Farrugia-6, M. Beerman-6.5, D. Vukovic-6.5.

Referee Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards Tabone, Kisil, Uchida, Piciollo, Aquilina, Cremona, Holla, Zammit, Scerri, Bethancourt, Vella.

Red card Schiavi (SW) 45.

BOV Player of the Match Gabriel Mensah (Gudja United).

Tensior Gusman scored the winner as Gudja United snatched a 1-0 victory over struggling Sliema Wanderers.

This was a crucial win for Gudja who open a six-point lead over fellow relegation battling teams Mosta and Sta Lucia. Both Mosta and Sta Lucia have a game in hand.

On the other hand, Sliema Wanderers remain anchored at the bottom with just four points to show as their salvation hopes continue to fade game after game.

