Gutenberg will be investing in a new €7 million factory in Bulebel, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was told on Friday during an on-site visit.



The investment is being supported by INDIS Malta, the entity responsible for the administration of government-owned industrial parks and related facilities.

Director Boleslav Spiteri said Gutenberg planned on developing the site to meet the needs of a modern packaging facility, which would allow the company to operate and compete in an ever-complex and competitive market.

“Such projects require more space especially because work is bulky and requires a substantial amount of space. The investment is estimated to be over €7 million split between the construction of the site and new machinery.

"According to studies, the printed cardboard sector will continue growing as consumer behaviour moves closer to greener and sustainable packaging. Gutenberg is studying particular projects related to the circular economy and recycling. This government-backed investment should help Gutenberg get ready for the next round of economic growth expected after the current challenging scenario,” Spiteri said.

Schembri commended the company for using its machinery to produce visors during the pandemic, for safeguarding jobs through the COVID Wage Supplement and for seeking to expand and explore new markets.





