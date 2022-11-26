Australia won a World Cup game for only the third time in their history with a dogged 1-0 victory over Tunisia on Saturday to revive their last-16 hopes.

Striker Mitch Duke scored the only goal of a tight game with a clever header in the first half and Australia then desperately held on to silence Tunisia’s vociferous fans.

Australia sit second in Group D with three points from two games, having been well-beaten 4-1 by holders France in their tournament-opener.

