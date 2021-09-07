RUSSIA 2

Smolov 11; Bakaev 84 pen.

MALTA 0

Russia

Guilherme, D. Kuzyaev, I. Diveev, M. Osipenko, V. Karavaev, A. Erokhin (46 R. Zobnin), D. Barinov, A. Miranchuk (57 I. Samoshnikov), A. Ionov (78 R. Zhemaletdinov), F. Smolov (70 A. Zabolotny), A. Zakharyan (46 Z. Bakhaev).

Malta

H. Bonello, S. Borg, A. Agius (88 K. Shaw), Z. Muscat, R. Camenzuli, T. Teuma (85 T. Teuma), S. Pisani (65 T. Caruana), C. Attard (75 S. Dimech), P. Mbong, J. Mbong, L. Montebello (65 A Satariano).

Referee Ali Palabiyik (Turkey).

Yellow cards A. Miranchuk, Borg, Camenzuli.

Russia needed a goal in each half to overcome Malta at the Otkyrtie Arena in Moscow on Tuesday night.

The Russians may have taken the three points on the night but no doubt the Maltese players deserve all the plaudits for another eye-catching performance against the 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists.

In fact, the Maltese managed to share the exchanges with the Russians for much of the match and it had a defensive mistake from Steve Borg that handed the home side the opener on a plate.

Usually, one would expect the Maltese team to lose their plot but not last time as Mangia’s men gradually started to get more into the picture, and not only they managed to contain their opponents' threat but they had at least two clear-cut chances which could have yielded them an equaliser.

After the break, the Maltese kept piling the pressure on Russia and it had to be a smart save from Russian goalkeeper Guilherme that denied the Maltese to level the match.

