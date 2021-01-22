Former world number one Andy Murray said on Friday he had decided against competing in the Australian Open after failing to find a “workable quarantine” following his recovery from the coronavirus.

Murray has finished his period of self-isolation and had hoped to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2021 in Melbourne.

But the former Wimbledon and US Open champion said he could not find a way of getting to Australia and then quarantining ahead of the tournament’s scheduled start on February 8.

Murray would have had to head to Australia by Saturday to ensure he could observe the mandatory two-week hotel quarantine period.

“Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open,” Murray said.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta