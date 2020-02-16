A collection of manuscripts, letters, photos and other memorabilia of Ġużè Chetcuti has been donated by his family to the University of Malta Library.

Chetcuti played a major role in the development of the Maltese language and literature in the 20th century. The collection includes his writings about the spelling of the Maltese language, plays in Maltese, English and Italian, drafts of poems, translations into English and Italian, and translations from French, and some interesting correspondence.

The collection is available to researchers at the Library’s archives section and its listing has been uploaded on OAR@UM and can be searched through the online portal Hydi.

During the presentation ceremony Prof. Bernard Micallef from the Department of Maltese spoke about his encounter with Chetcuti when he was working on his 1987 dissertation about elements of realism in Chetcuti’s prose, entitled Ħjiel ta’ Realiżmu fil-Letteratura Maltija: Ġużè Chetcuti. He said Chetcuti had given him unique copies of manually bound unpublished novels to facilitate his research. Prof. Micallef said Chetcuti stands out as a novelist who always remained faithful to the philosophy of Determinism and Positivist thought on which he based his Realist narratives.

He added that in his work, Chetcuti gives prominence to the setting and to genetics as factors to determine human behaviour. His protagonists are therefore always victims of the circumstances they find themselves in.

Pro-rector Prof. Carmen Sammut and Prof. Adrian Grima of the Department of Maltese facilitated the donation.

During the presentation of the collection, library director Kevin Ellul announced that the library is working on transforming one of its main halls into a state-of-art archives section. The meeting was also addressed by Antida Mizzi, the librarian who worked on the collection.

Also present for the presentation was Dr Michael Spagnol, head of the Department of Maltese, and other lecturers from the department.