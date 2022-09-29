This Halloween, for the first time since 1987, Malta’s National Theatre Company, Teatru Malta will be having a new production of L-Għarusa, a mystical play written by Ġużé Diacono (Il-Madonna taċ-Ċoqqa, L-Ewwel Jien, Erwieħ Marbuta) which is one among a list of his many works that created controversy in Malta.

To celebrate 100 years from his birth and to commemorate 20 years from his passing, L-Għarusa is going to be performed yet again in the historic corridors of The Armoury in Birgu. With the direction of the poet and thinker Immanuel Mifsud and set design by contemporary Maltese artist Austin Camilleri, this production of one of Malta’s most significant theatrical works will be presented through a different angle from the original renditions of the play.

With Marceline Galea taking on the main role of Sor Wistina, this version of L-Għarusa will be taking place between October 21-31 to limited audience.

Sor Wistina might seem like every bride-nun that we normally see walking around our country, but she is actually hiding a secret; after she loses her fiancée and then takes on a sacred vow and becomes a nun, she ends up falling within a trap filled with delusion, and begins to mix up her romantic relationship with her fiancée with her relationship to Jesus Christ.

This play – which has not been staged for more than 20 years – will be bringing together relatively new faces to the theatre scene alongside artists that we have all become familiar with towards the end of this month.

L-Għarusa is a co-production with Heritage Malta and supported by Fondazzjoni Ċelebrazzjonijiet Nazzjonali and Arts Council Malta. Tickets available here.