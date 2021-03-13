Gwen Grace Green is a typical seven-year-old Gozitan girl who loves eating pizza Margherita, playing Among Us with her brother, William, and reading.

None of these things are remarkable in themselves, but Gwen is a remarkable child nonetheless. She spreads joy wherever she goes and her laugh is contagious.

She also wears a prosthetic leg, which is currently gold and sparkly. Gwen was born with Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency (PFFD), a condition that causes one leg to be shorter than the other.

One of the things that sets Gwen and her parents apart is their positivity. From day one, they were adamant that Gwen would lead a full life like any other child. She goes to school, has many friends, goes to ballet lessons, and hates ketchup.

The family surround themselves with positive people who include Charlie Kelly, a Certified Prosthetist Orthotist from Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics International. In the summer of 2018 he and his wife and assistant Jennifer, joined the team at the Orthotics and Prosthetics Unit (OPU) now managed by

Steward Health Care Malta.

“Gwen’s legs are made to measure, according to her growing limb, and they are made of carbon fibre. She goes through three prostheses a year, on average, and chooses the colour herself,” he says.

To understand why Gwen stands out, it is important to know her story and how her family has dealt with the unexpected to create a joyful life for their family.

Read Gwen’s full story in the Sunday Circle here: http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/32/index.html#issue/9

