The General Workers’ Union on Saturday came out in favour of the proposed decriminalisation of cannabis.

Under the proposed reform, cannabis users will be allowed to grow their own plants at home and legally carry up to 7 grams of the drug for personal use. The proposals also open the door to creating a legalised market for cannabis flower and seeds.

The union said in a statement that the reform would ensure that legislation and practices would serve society in the best possible way.

Too many workers had ended up in court and lost their job as a result of being found in possession of a joint and many young people had ruined their lives because of a moment's madness.

The union said it was willing to take an active part in the debate on the impact of the reform on workers, collective agreements and the Employment Act.

Maltese society, it said, was evolving and progress should lead to new civil rights accompanied by responsibility.