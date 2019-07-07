Updated 5.45pm, adds UĦM statement

The government should immediately issue compensation for the rise in fuel prices announced on Wednesday, not least because it came close to price increases for other essential items, the General Workers' Union said on Thursday.

"The increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, when seen in the context of the rise in the prices of other essential items, will have a negative impact on the purchasing power of workers and pensioners. The union is therefore calling on the government to immediately award compensation to workers, pensioners and vulnerable members of society especially as this increase will impact the prices of other products and services," the union said.

Enemed on Wednesday announced a 5c per litre increase in the prices of petrol and diesel blaming international oil prices.

The increases came two days after a steep increase in the price of milk by Benna.

GWU general secretary GWU Josef Bugeja said the union was calling for once-only compensation while also insisting that the cost of living adjustment should be carried out twice a year in order to cover increases in the prices of essential items.

PN: Price increases will impact low and medium-income families

David Agius, shadow minister for energy, said this was the third fuel price increase in 18 months

He pointed out that in 2011, when the diesel price was €1.28 in Malta, the international oil price was $103.01.

Today, motorists are paying €1.28 when the international oil price is $65.31.

"The price increases are a further burden on motorists, who are also having to spend more time stuck in traffic jams," Mr Agius said.

He pointed out how in the same week, milk prices had gone up by 10c in what he said was another blow to people's quality of life, especially for those with a low or medium income.

Just a few months ago, in the Budget, the government had boasted it was not adding burdens on the people but the government was now showing it had lost all sense of social justice, he said.

UĦM seeks explanation

In another statement, the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin said it was seeking an explanation as to how Enemed was getting to the final price for consumers.

The government, the union said, had ignored its proposal that compensation should be given for the increase in the price of bread.

In view of the fact that the price of three essential commodities - bread, milk and fuel had now increased, the government should stop ignoring the union and heed families who were badly hit by the increases, especially those with a low income or an average wage.

While the net average wage in Malta was 33% lower than the European average, this was not the case for prices.

The union encouraged the government to immediately compensate workers, their families and pensioners through a mechanism agreed between the social partners.