The president of the General Workers' Union has hit out at the European Union for not helping Malta to tackle the migration problem, while also blaming the UK, France and the US for having caused Libya to descend into chaos.

In a May 1 Labour Day message, Victor Carachi refers to migration and says that sometimes tough choices must be made, "especially when left alone by an ineffective EU to deal with the war in Libya".

"The chaos in Libya was brought about namely by the UK, and by France with the support of the US. These countries now want nothing to do with this tragedy as it is not in their own back yard! Malta, particularly the AFM, has done a lot in saving the lives of immigrants and asylum seekers who brave the seas and risk their lives for want of protection and a better life," he wrote.

Carachi devoted most of his message to the current COVID-19 crisis, praising the government for its handling of the situation and for ensuring that all employees, (including the self-employed), who have been affected by total or partial closure, would continue to receive a social wage which is above the minimum wage.

Carachi also hit out at rule-of-law NGO Repubbika for having filed for a criminal investigation against the prime minister, the commander of the Armed Forces of Malta, and the crew of a patrol boat over their handling of a migrants rescue, "without at least establishing the basic facts."

"This NGO would do well in the future to show their commitment towards the savings of lives by pressing visiting EU commission officials and members of parliament towards a solution for the war in Libya and its tragic consequences. This is how they can live up to their name and also demonstrate that they have the savings of lives at heart, as peace and stability in Libya will put an end to all this suffering!" he wrote.