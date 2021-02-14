The General Workers’ Union (GWU) is the biggest trade union in Malta, with the most significant number of members from every sector of the economy.

During challenging times in Malta’s history and its own history, the union has always given priority to its workers’ interests and gave them a voice. That’s the reason why the union keeps growing and evolving.

What is the role of the GWU?

The GWU has always respected and defended workers’ interests. In 1943, it provided the only protection for employees against injustice and abuse at workplaces.

Over the years, it has improved working conditions and workers’ quality of life, both at work and outside of work. It was not always easy. There were moments when the workers had to go on strike. On other occasions, harsher moves were taken by the workers for the authorities to listen.

Another role of the GWU is that of being the leading social partner on a national scale in a bid to impact Maltese society positively.

How did the GWU start?

During World War II, Malta was a British colony, and because of its position in the Mediterranean, the country served as a military base. All this brought a lot of work to Malta. Unfortunately, however, the Maltese were underestimated and suffered poverty.

Reggie Miller had suggested that the workers should join a union to improve their conditions. That is how the GWU started.

How did the union evolve?

As a pro-work organisation, the GWU’s goal has always been to welcome every individual who needs its help. This has been possible because the union continued to evolve according to industries’ nature. It continuously introduced new rights for workers to strike the right balance between their work and personal time.

The GWU’s aim is for Malta to introduce the new law of the right to disconnect, equal pay for equal value, the directive on balancing work and private life, living income, pay transparency, reduce the gender pay gap and mitigate the effect of COVID on workers.

The union has always believed that workers must be motivated and participate fully so that they do the best possible job. It also keeps working to improve their lives: the union insists that the workers need rest to have the energy to do their job with determination and responsibility.

The sections

The GWU consists of several sections representing various sectors of the Maltese economy. Each unit has a secretary responsible for a specific area and its industries.

As a pro-work organisation, the GWU’s goal has always been to welcome every individual who needs its help

The union consists of nine sections: chemicals and energy; technology, electronics and communication; maritime and aviation; hospitality and food; government and public entities; disciplinary corps; security and law enforcement officials; metal and construction; and professionals, finance and services.

Also, within the GWU, there are two other associations, pensioners and youths, because every individual has the right to be protected.

For the union to offer a better service to its members, it has opened an office in Gozo. It also has an international secretary representing the GWU at the Institution of the European Economic and Social Committee. This section defines the GWU at European and International level.

The union has also created a joint contact point with CGIL for Italians working in Malta as they are the largest European community in the country.

How can one join?

If you are over 16, you can join the GWU by electronically completing this online form: https://gwupay.ewtlab.it/Membership.php.

From there onwards, you can speak to the union if you have any issues at the workplace.

Why should you be a member?

Unity brings strength. Single individuals can only slightly improve their working conditions. But the power of many individuals together makes the difference.

Over time, the GWU improved the working conditions in every workplace, defended thousands of members from abuses and exploitation, brought foreign investment, created various jobs and brought millions in increases. The GWU believes that workers should focus their energy on work. No individual should experience distress or be underestimated. If you become a member, the GWU promises to be with you in every situation you encounter.

What kind of services does the GWU offer?

• Collective trading on pay and conditions;

• Direct involvement when changes at the workplace occur;

• Full participation in union political strategy;

• Legal advice and services ;

• Personal and collective representation;

• Health and safety;

• Equality;

• Stability at the workplace;

• Continuous training;

• Membership value;

• Training initiatives for members – the GWU offers over 60 courses accredited by two institutions.

For more information, visit www.gwu.org.mt.