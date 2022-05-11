The General Workers’ Union has sold its single share at the Mellieħa Holiday Centre, it announced on Wednesday.

“The GWU would like to inform the public that it has sold its main stake in the Mellieħa Holiday Centre (Danish Village) to the main shareholder,” the union said without giving any more details.

GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja said when contacted that the union had sold its one share out of 140 shares to the majority shareholder. He refused to disclose the sum the union made from the sale.

According to information available on the Malta Business Registry, 139 shares in Mellieħa Holiday Centre Ltd are held by DFF Malta Holdings. The GWU had the remaining share.

Shares by DFF Malta Holdings are held by a Danish company and a company based in Spain.

Formerly known as the Danish Village, the Mellieħa Holiday Centre is a cluster of self-catering apartments just off Għadira Bay and started operation in the 1970s.

The resort made headlines last year when the CEO and two contractors who worked on a 2020 renovation project were charged with exposing employees to asbestos, a potentially deadly material long banned across the EU.

Hmadi Abu Rub, 37, who manages the Mellieħa Holiday Centre, and Syrian contractors Fahad Abdullah, 44, and Mahmoud Hussin, 34, face a long list of charges related to the work they were carrying out at the resort when it was being renovated in October 2020. They are pleading not guilty to failing to take proper precautions and failing to carry out a risk assessment during the removal of asbestos from the site. The case is still pending.

Bugeja said the court case had “nothing to do” with the sale of the union’s share.