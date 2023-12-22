The General Workers Union withdrew an industrial dispute with the Manoel Theatre.

Earlier this week, the GWU declared an industrial dispute with the theatre, accusing the management of ignoring its attempts to start talks for a new collective agreement. 

The union had warned it may have no choice but to order industrial action and apologised to the public for any inconvenience that may be caused during the festive season. 

But on Thursday it withdrew the dispute following a conciliatory meeting. 

In a statement, the union said that "both parties agreed on the way forward and a solution" was achieved "through a constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts".

