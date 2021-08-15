Q: I am a member of a gym which, like others, was closed for a period of time due to the COVID-19 restrictions. My yearly membership expired a few weeks after gyms were allowed to reopen.

Upon renewal, I asked whether the time span during which the gym was closed could be added to my membership. The gym staff’s reply was that I had two weeks to claim an extension for the time the gym was closed and that now it is too late to ask for an extension.

I don’t think this is fair and I would like to know what my rights are in this situation?

A: Since during the time the gym was closed you could not avail yourself of the paid membership, you should be entitled to an extension equivalent to the time the gym was closed.

If, for instance, the gyms were closed for two months and your membership expired on July 31, then your membership should have been automatically extended till the end of September.

In view of this, you should submit your request to the gym’s management in writing and ask them to confirm your membership extension.

If your request is denied and the gym insists that you have lost your right to an extension, you may then file a formal complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA.