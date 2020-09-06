Q: Last February I joined a local gym and paid for a one-year membership. I attended the gym a few times but then it closed due to restrictions imposed by the public health authorities. When the gym reopened it extended my membership by two months to make up for the time it was closed. But since I have a medical condition that makes me a vulnerable person, I cannot attend the gym until a vaccine is found. In view of this, I asked the gym if I could cancel my membership and get a partial refund or suspend the membership until it is safe for me to attend the gym. Both my requests were refused. What are my rights?

A: Since the gym is open it is neither legally obliged to refund you part of the membership fee paid nor to extend your membership till a vaccine is found. Its only legal obligation was to extend the membership for the time it was closed. Once it opened its doors your active membership could continue, so it is up to you to use the gym if you want to avoid wasting the money you spent.