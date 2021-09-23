Malta’s senior gymnast Ella Borg recently took part in a high-profile competition, the World Challenge Cup, that was held in Koper Slovenia.

The competition was the first of the new Olympic cycle that will lead the top gymnasts on the way to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Among the competitors in the Slovenia event were Ilia Kovtun and Barbora Mokosova, who recently represented their country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ella Borg, who was accompanied by her coach Nataliya Berehova, represented the Malta Gymnastics Federation and had the opportunity to showcase her progress and experience in such a high-level competition.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta