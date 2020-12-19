Tara Vella Clark set a new first in the history of Maltese gymnastics as the young gymnast reached the Beam final at the European Championships which are currently being held in Mersin, Turkey.

The qualifying routine in the women’s category were held on Friday and Vella Clark produced a strong performance on the beam when she managed to secure an impressive score of 12.200.

That result put her fourth in the standings to book her place in the final which will be held on Sunday morning.

