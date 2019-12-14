Gymstars Gymnastics Club gained an impressive result at the 10th jubilee edition of the MAG and WAG International Memorial Competition “Laza Krstić and Marica Dželatović” in Novi Sad, Serbia.

The tournament, which was held last weekend, attracted the participation of national teams and clubs from Bulgaria, Serbia, South Africa, Dubai, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany and Poland.

The Gymstars selection was formed by Philippa Busuttil, Lyana Curmi Inguanez and Faith Cassar who competed in the Category I where a total of 46 gymnasts took part.

Pre-Juniors Rihanna Sullivan, Tara Vella Clark and Elena Bondin were in action in Category II with a total of 31 gymnasts, while junior Ella Borg competed in Category III with a total of 22 gymnasts.

Senior gymnast Leah Barber was in action in Category IV where a total of 21 gymnasts were registered.

Philippa Busuttil finished 1st overall and qualified for the finals for Vault, Bars, Beam and Floor. Here, she managed to place third in the Floor and took the gold medal in Bars.

Lyana Curmi Inguanez finished 19th overall and got into the floor final while Faith Cassar placed 28th overall.

Tara Vella Clark placed second overall and reached the final in Vault, Bars, Beam and Floor. Vella Clark placed third in Vault and won the Bars and Beam competitions while also placing second on the Floor.

Rihanna Sullivan finished seventh overall and got into the finals for Vault and Bars and was reserved on Floor.

Elena Bondin placed 17th overall.

Ella Borg took the gold medal in the overall competition and reached the final for Bars, Beam and Floor.

Borg won the Beam competition while placing third on the Floor.

The Gymstars selection wrapped things up in style when topping the team selection.

In a statement, Gymstars said: “This was a huge success and great result for our club. We would like to thank the support of the Malta Gymnastics Federation and the Maltese Olympic Committee. Another thank you to Ms Nataliya Berehova for her hard work and dedication.”