Gżira United, Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans are looking to book their place into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League. Gżira United and Hibernians are playing away from our shores at Radnicki Nis and Levadia Tallinn respectively, while the Spartans host Velez Mostar at the Centenary Stadium. Stay with us to follow live updates of all these matches on our blog.

6.15pm Welcome to our live blog that will keep you updated with the three UEFA Conference League matches involving all three Maltese clubs. Gżira United and Hibernians will set the ball rolling at 7pm at Radnicki Nis and Levadia Tallinn respectively, while Ħamrun Spartans are in action against Velez Mostar.

After last week’s first legs all three sides are still with a chance of securing qualification to the third qualifying round. Gżira United are level with Radnicki Nis following a 2-2 draw at the Centenary Stadium.

Hibernians, on the other hand, hold a 3-2 lead over Estonian side Levadia Tallinn after a thrilling encounter at the Centenary Stadium last week.

Ħamrun Spartans are also in a strong position after securing a famous 1-0 win over Velez Mostar in Sarajevo last week.

