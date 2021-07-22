Gżira United and Birkirkara are bracing themselves for a tough test in their UEFA Conference League second qualifying round ties when they go up against Croatian side Rijeka and Olimpia Ljubljana, of Slovenia respectively, this evening.

The Maroons, who last week needed a penalty shoot-out to knock out Andorran side Sant Julia, will be hosting Croatian giants Rijeka at the Centenary Stadium this evening (kick-off: 7pm), with their main goal being to try and keep alive the tie ahead of next week’s second leg in Croatia.

