Malta Division One side Gzira Athleta confirmed their first import signing of the summer when they announced US guard Malik Riddle to their squad on Monday.

Riddle will be undertaking his rookie season as a professional player and comes on the back of his college ball career in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 2 with Henderson State University.

Speaking to the club’s socials after signing, the 23-year-old said he couldn’t wait to start.

“I was second team and honourable mention two years at Henderson State. I’m very excited to see what the (Maltese) league is like,” he said.

