Malta Division One side Gzira Athleta unveiled two new signings on Wednesday as they named Polish centre Piotr Stelmach and US forward Dajuan Moorer to their roster for the coming season.

In what appears to be a late surge in summer transfers by the Maroons, coach Christos Kousidis have now confirmed their third newcomer of the transfer window.

One day after announcing US guard Malik Riddle, Athleta confirmed that Stelmach, a veteran centre who comes with experience in the US in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division 1 at Mississippi State University and time back home with Polish side Czarni Slupsk.

