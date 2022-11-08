The BOV League 2022-23 set off in the weekend with the first round of games. Gżira Athleta registered the first official win of the season in the first game when they beat Hibs in a game that saw a number of lead changes and Athleta making a definite move towards victory with an early fourth quarter 16-4 run. Luxol had a convincing win over Depiro whilst Starlites were made to fight hard to get the better of Mellieħa Libertas.

Hibernians had a strong start after initial buckets from centre Ivan Demcesen followed by three-balls from Matthew Attard and top-point getter Justin Bogle for a 14-4 lead.

Gżira Athleta, now under the play calling of their former veteran coach Joe Galea, could not find their stance in the first quarter and were always chasing their opponents.

Despite a handful of baskets netted by their American duo, Jalen King and Roland Griffin, it was still the Paolites who held the upper edge for a 24-14 first quarter lead with Bogle continuing to lead his side’s offensive forays on the court.

Mainly with Griffin well in evidence, assisted by hoops from the young Nathan Xuereb and Francesco Mifsud Bonnici, Gżira Athleta set off on a positive 18-2 run in the second quarter to now have a lead change in the game.

