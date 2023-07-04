Division One side Gzira Athleta announced their new coach ahead of the new season on Tuesday as they named Christos Kousidis.

Kousidis will be taking over his second local side after having been appointed Mellieha Libertas coach back in 2020.

“Joe Galea, Athleta Basketball President, welcomes Christos Kousidis as head coach of Men’s first team. Looking forward to the upcoming season.,” a club statement read.

This confirmation will come as a sign of a push after last season’s troubles. Athleta finished level on points with last-placed team Hibernians last season. Despite the latter and Depiro having started with a points reduction, the Gzira side failed to capitalise on this and so will be aiming to push for change.

