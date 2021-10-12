Season game day 2 was characterised by two very high-scoring century games that also determined some semifinal spots with, Hibs from Group A practically through to the Shield’s next stage while Depiro and Gzira Athleta already ascertained of their qualifying spots from Group B.

Group A

BUPA Luxol 89

Hibernians 119

(20-31, 13-25, 27-38, 29-25)

Hibernians cruised to a comfortable win over BUPA Luxol, who were making their first seasonal appearance. For the Paolites, this was their first seasonal win after two outings and the final large winning margin practically also ascertained their spot in this competition’s semi-finals.

With their American duo, Mason Vires and Christian Soderholm, immediately on target early in the game, Hibs opened an early double-digit 18-6 lead forcing Luxol’s play-caller Duncan Fenech to call an early time-out.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta